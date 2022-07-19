Position Summary

The Manager, Aboriginal Health, Policy and Planning role provides an exciting opportunity to provide leadership, establishing, implementing and evaluating systems and processes delivering improved outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at Western Health. Additionally the role will establish, maintain and enhance inter-organisational collaboration with key service providers and Aboriginal organisations, and will ensure meaningful engagement with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in the region. This will be achieved by collaboration with key partners. To be Successful in this Role you Identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander

Have a Comprehensive understanding of Aboriginal issues as they relate to health service provision

Have experience and proven ability to develop programs specifically tailored to improving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues and enhancing cultural safety

Have excellent verbal and written communication and demonstrated capacity to work collaboratively in partnership with community providers, patients and their families

Have excellent leadership and management skills About Us Our workforce of over 11,000 employees are driven by our values of ‘Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Excellence and Safety’ (CARES). We value our people and provide them the opportunity to grow and develop. Our teams are friendly and supportive, ensuring we deliver a safe, person-centred and connected patient experience. Western Health is in a period of rapid growth. Our services comprise of four acute public hospitals: Footscray Hospital, Sunshine Hospital (including Joan Kirner Women's and Children's), Williamstown Hospital and Bacchus Marsh & Melton Hospital. We also operate Sunbury Day Hospital, Hazeldean, Grant Lodge Residential Aged Care, as well as community health centres in Melton, Caroline Springs and Bacchus Marsh and a range of community-based services. We care for a diverse community of more than 1 million people with complex care needs ranging from Neonates to Geriatrics. Our employees enjoy a wide range of benefits such as: Professional development support

Career advancement opportunities

Salary packaging including novated vehicle leasing

Work-life balance Western Health is an equal opportunity employer committed to attracting and retaining diversity in our workforce. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Western Health is committed to providing a safe environment for the children and young people who are involved in our services, sites and operations. We follow and abide by all legislative requirements to keep children and young people safe. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Police Record Check, an Immunisation status clearance (including evidence of COVID 19 vaccination) and (if applicable) a Working with Children’s Check. Western Health do not accept unsolicited resumes/applications from Recruitment Agencies.